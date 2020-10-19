Give us back our homes and bring 'thieves' to justice, says shack dwellers' movement

Abahlali baseMjondolo, the shack dwellers' movement, wants members who were evicted during the state of national disaster brought back to their original homes.

“We demand that all those who have been evicted be reinstated on their land and in their homes. They must be compensated for their losses and suffering. All government officials who ordered and carried out illegal evictions must be called to justice,” read the movement's memorandum.

Hundreds of members of the movement on Monday marched through the Durban CBD to the city hall against forced evictions, corruption, violence against its members, and treatment of migrant communities, women and LGBTIQ+ people.