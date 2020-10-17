Concern as Covid-19 infections surge in Joburg's Jewish community

Johannesburg's Jewish community has seen a surge in Covid-19 infections in the past few days, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies reported.

“We have received reports from Hatzolah of 31 new cases of Covid-19 infection from their records alone in the Johannesburg Jewish community,” Prof Barry Schoub, Dr Richard Friedland and Prof Efraim Kramer said in a joint statement.

“This is a significant increase over the previous week.”

Hatzolah is a free and volunteer-staffed medical rescue service set up in 1986 to serve the city's Jewish community.

The Covid-19 cases had resulted in a number hospitalisations, the statement said.