Angelo Agrizzi spends another day in hospital

Bosasa whistle-blower and fraud accused Angelo Agrizzi is being treated at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for a second day on Friday.

The correctional services department said it could not discuss his illness.

“By law we cannot disclose a medical condition of an inmate or a remand detainee,” a spokesperson told TimesLIVE.

“Angelo Agrizzi remains in hospital receiving medical care.”

The controversial former Bosasa COO has suffered two blows this week, with his admission to hospital coming just a day after he was denied bail in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, after which he spent Wednesday night in prison.

As a result of his ill health, Agrizzi did not appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, in a tender fraud case involving former department of correctional services and Bosasa officials.

The case was postponed to November 26 to allow the four accused an opportunity for full disclosure of the case docket.

