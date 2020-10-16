Parliament asked to bump up salary of deputy public protector to put her on par with predecessor

The department of justice and correctional services on Friday presented a request for the National Assembly to approve a salary adjustment for the deputy public protector (DPP), who earns less than her predecessor.

Deputy minister John Jeffery said Kholeka Gcaleka, who took over from Kevin Malunga, earns far less than he did.

“The current salary of the DPP sees her earning considerably less than the executive management of the institution over which she shares oversight, thus undermining her authority to fulfil her responsibilities,” he said.

“The salary earned by her predecessor was considerably higher than the salary she had been offered and the difference was only communicated to her after she accepted the position and started her work.

“Given the above, the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] made a determination of R1,814,065 per annum. The president interacted with the minister of finance and with the minister of justice and correctional services on this matter and both of them are in agreement with this determination.”