Police seek help to find missing Motherwell teen

Police have asked for the public to assist with any information they might have about a teenage boy who went missing from his home in Motherwell.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Thursday that the SAPS’s Port Elizabeth family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was urgently trying to trace the youngster.

“It is alleged that on Saturday October 3, Luvuyo Mbixo, 15, of Motherwell, left his home to visit a friend in Kwanoxolo.

“His family does not know the friend nor do they know where he lives. He never returned home and his family reported him missing at Motherwell Police Station on October 14.”

At the time of his disappearance, Luvuyo was wearing grey tracksuit pants, a brown jersey and grey takkies, she said.

Efforts made by the family to find the boy had been in vain.

Anyone who may know Luvuyo’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigating officer Sergeant Nomfundiso Vazi on 071-475-1724, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.