Video of alleged kidnapping misleading public

Port Elizabeth police have issued a stern warning to social media users against posting and sharing a video of an alleged incident which took place in Uitenhage Road on Tuesday.

The video purportedly claimed there was an attempted kidnapping for the purposes of child trafficking.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the video was misleading and causing unnecessary panic among residents.

“There were no attempts of kidnapping or child trafficking taking place.

“The correct information relating to the incident is that the Anti-Gang Unit members stopped a gold Toyota Fortuner in Uitenhage Road on suspicion that vehicle might have illegal firearms.

“No firearms were found and the occupants were not arrested,” Naidu said.

She said the misinformation was reckless, irresponsible and unacceptable.

“Police are warning social media users to refrain from posting false information relating to incidents that cannot be confirmed.

“We are appealing to social media platforms to stop circulating information if it is not verified.

“Any person who publishes, distributes, discloses, transmits, circulates or spreads false information or fake news is guilty of an offence and may be prosecuted,” Naidu said.

She said the police were appealing to anyone who had any information on any person responsible for the creation and spreading of fake news to report the individual.

