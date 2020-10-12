Water leaks, illegal dumping along Stanford Road

The sorry state of Stanford Road has raised the ire of a resident who says blocked drains, water leaks and illegal dumping pose a danger to motorists and those living along the thoroughfare.

Helenvale resident Delme Jacobs, who wrote to Metro Matters, said a long-term solution was required to rectify the state of Stanford Road as driving along it was not only depressing but also dangerous.

“I don’t understand why the water leaks are not fixed yet.

“It’s been years that water has been streaming down the road and that water is needed now in the drought,” she said.

Jacobs said she had lodged a complaint with municipal officials, but nothing came of it.

“Why do the poor people of Helenvale have to live in such awful conditions?

“It’s been years now that this road has been looking like this, but it’s just getting progressively worse as the years go by.”