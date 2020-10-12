Water leaks, illegal dumping along Stanford Road
The sorry state of Stanford Road has raised the ire of a resident who says blocked drains, water leaks and illegal dumping pose a danger to motorists and those living along the thoroughfare.
Helenvale resident Delme Jacobs, who wrote to Metro Matters, said a long-term solution was required to rectify the state of Stanford Road as driving along it was not only depressing but also dangerous.
“I don’t understand why the water leaks are not fixed yet.
“It’s been years that water has been streaming down the road and that water is needed now in the drought,” she said.
Jacobs said she had lodged a complaint with municipal officials, but nothing came of it.
“Why do the poor people of Helenvale have to live in such awful conditions?
“It’s been years now that this road has been looking like this, but it’s just getting progressively worse as the years go by.”
Jacobs said despite a tip for garbage being provided a stone’s throw away from the suburb, nobody was using it and the rubbish being left on the sidewalks was now flowing into the street.
“The rocks are also falling and can cause serious accidents, especially when it rains.
“I’m very concerned about this,” she said.
Jacobs said residents near Stanford Road needed to be educated about illegal dumping and work together to find solutions.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the municipality cleaned the illegal dumping at the corner of Pienaar Street and swept the street as part of a weekly routine.
“We have made arrangements again to ensure that a team of litter pickers will be put on that section of Stanford Road to ensure it maintains a level of cleanliness in that area which will [re]start this coming Monday.”
Ndamase said the city had appointed seven contractors who would be dealing with the thousands of leaks e across the city.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.