News

Obesity under scrutiny in professor’s debut novel

Book by former Rhodes linguistics academic set in Port Alfred

PREMIUM
Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 12 October 2020

 

A 20-year-old woman weighing 350kg, The Herald and a good dose of macabre humour make up a large part of retired Rhodes University professor Vivian de Klerk’s first book. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
'Who knows what's going to happen?': Trump speaks about going into quarantine ...

Most Read

X