Obesity under scrutiny in professor’s debut novel
Book by former Rhodes linguistics academic set in Port Alfred
A 20-year-old woman weighing 350kg, The Herald and a good dose of macabre humour make up a large part of retired Rhodes University professor Vivian de Klerk’s first book. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.