Military veterans want Fikile Mbalula arrested for almost defunct railway service

The Gauteng Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) will demand the arrest of transport minister Fikile Mbalula for the country's almost defunct train service.

The association said on Sunday that the demand would be made during its march to the ANC's headquarters and the Gauteng premier's office on Monday.

Further details were set to be provided at a press conference scheduled for Sunday morning at 10am.

Just seven of Metrorail's 34 commuter lines are currently operating countrywide — and then only with reduced services — as Metrorail grapples with the results of large-scale looting by cable thieves.

But it has gone beyond cable theft. Whole stations, such as Jeppe in Johannesburg, have been destroyed. In Cape Town, a settlement in Langa has been built on disused central line tracks that will have to be replaced before the line can be reopened.