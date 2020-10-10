Missionvale residents left mopping up mess from overnight rains

While Nelson Mandela Bay received much needed rain on Friday night through to Saturday, the downpour subsequently saw Missionvale residents spending their morning mopping up the mess in their flooded homes.

On Saturday ward 31 councillor Luyolo Nombola said some families had already been moved to Missionvale Primary School after their shacks and RDP houses were flooded.

“I'm with the metro's disaster management officials going around the community seeing what can be done.

“The officials are going to where residents stay, conducting assessments and make recommendations.

“It rained heavily around midnight and by morning several families had been relocated to the school,” Nombola said.

On Friday, the municipality warned of disruptive rain and localized flooding.

NMBM Safety and Security Porfolio Head Councillor Queenie Pink encouraged ward councillors to find alternative accommodation for the residents who reside in areas that often get flooded during heavy rains.

“Our disaster management unit is ready to assist when needed across the City. We urge our residents to take the warning seriously and be alert during the weekend.”

According to South African Weather Service the persistence of rain overnight will result in localised flooding in places.

This includes informal settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

South African Weather Service forecaster Stephanie Hinze said: “There will be difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads. There could be short term disruptions to essential services with blocked drainage systems. There is a chance of localised mudslides and rock falls.

“We advise residents to listen to the radio or television for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management.”

HeraldLIVE