Metro resumes electricity meter blocking to recoup account arrears

PREMIUM

Buckling under a staggering R5.1bn in unpaid bills, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has started to block prepaid electricity meters again if a municipal account is 15 days in arrears.



The city has also started its set-off policy, which will see 30% deducted off any prepaid electricity purchases made during those 15 days...

