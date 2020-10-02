News

Metro resumes electricity meter blocking to recoup account arrears

By Michael Kimberley - 02 October 2020

Buckling under a staggering R5.1bn in unpaid bills, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has started to block prepaid electricity meters again if a municipal account is 15 days in arrears.

The city has also started its set-off policy, which will see 30% deducted off any prepaid electricity purchases made during those 15 days...

