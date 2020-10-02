Defence still needs to study statement of state witness, court told

Lawyer’s no-show delays woman’s R3.5m tax fraud trial

PREMIUM

A Port Elizabeth woman accused of cooking the books and seriously underreporting her revenue to the taxman — so she could allegedly pocket about R3.5m — was left in the lurch on Thursday when her attorney failed to appear in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.



Tanya-Lee Schnetler, 51, who pleaded not guilty to 17 charges, including two of fraud and 15 others linked to contravening tax-related acts, after her arrest in March 2016, hobbled into the courtroom with a crutch and sporting a “moon boot” on her left foot...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.