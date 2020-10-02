Defence still needs to study statement of state witness, court told
Lawyer’s no-show delays woman’s R3.5m tax fraud trial
A Port Elizabeth woman accused of cooking the books and seriously underreporting her revenue to the taxman — so she could allegedly pocket about R3.5m — was left in the lurch on Thursday when her attorney failed to appear in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.
Tanya-Lee Schnetler, 51, who pleaded not guilty to 17 charges, including two of fraud and 15 others linked to contravening tax-related acts, after her arrest in March 2016, hobbled into the courtroom with a crutch and sporting a “moon boot” on her left foot...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.