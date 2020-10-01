Still no arrests in murder of Rowallan Park man

Port Elizabeth police are still investigating the murder of a Rowallan Park man who was gunned down at his house during the evening of August 30.

Anton Kolesky, 50, was shot dead when two unidentified men entered his Rademeyer Crescent house just after 7pm.

At the time police, spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that Kolesky had asked his 19-year-old son to fetch something from his bakkie parked outside.

Kolesky’s son was then allegedly confronted by two men.

One of them allegedly pointed a firearm at the teenager and escorted him back into the house.

Naidu said Kolesky tried to stand up from the couch he was sitting on as they entered the house, but was shot twice, dying on the scene.

The suspects then fled.

Nothing was stolen from the house.

While the motive of the shooting remains unknown, Naidu said police were following up on certain leads.

“The case is very sensitive at this stage [and] no suspects have been arrested,” Naidu said.

