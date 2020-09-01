Rowallan Park man murdered in his home

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of murder after a 50-year-old man was fatally shot in his Rowallan Park home on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Anton Kolesky was at his house in Rademeyer Street when the incident occurred at about 7pm.

It is alleged Kolesky was shot twice, once in the neck and once in the cheek, by unknown gunmen who had followed his 19-year-old son into the house.

Naidu said Kolesky had sent his 1 son to fetch something from his bakkie and while the teenager was outside he was confronted by two unidentified men.

“One of them pointed a firearm at him and they escorted him into the house.

“As they entered, Kolesky tried to get up from the couch but was allegedly shot twice.

“The suspects fled on foot,” Naidu said.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage as nothing was taken from the house, Naidu said.

“One of the males was tall, and was wearing a red jacket and grey beanie.

“The other suspect was very short and no other description is available,” Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects is asked to contact SAPS Kabega Park on 041-397-6802/6867, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

