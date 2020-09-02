Businessman gunned down in home
Investigators are baffled by the brutal killing of a businessman in his Rowallan Park home by two gunmen who barged into the house and opened fire on Monday night.
Police are appealing to the community for assistance in finding the men responsible for the murder of Anton Kolesky, 50...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.