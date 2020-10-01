John Steenhuisen asks DA delegates to support policy to do away with race

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has written a letter to party delegates asking them to support the party’s resolution to embrace non-racialism and do away with race.

His letter comes as the party gears up for its elective conference later this month.

“In support of the recent decision taken by our policy conference, I’d firstly like to ask you to support my resolution confirming that the DA wants a non-racial future for SA,” he said.

“Adopting this resolution will position us as the only political party in the country that unequivocally rejects the dangerous ideology of multiracialism, as well as the use of race as a way to categorise people in legislation, and commits the DA to actively working in government to end the practice of classifying and treating people on the basis of race.”

Steenhuisen's letter comes as the race for party leadership is hotting up.

He is due to go up against KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli for the position of party leader.

In his letter, Steenhuisen said embracing non-racialism also holds the key to designing empowerment policies that work for millions of South Africans still trapped in poverty and locked out of opportunity.