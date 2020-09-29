MBDA gives hope to artists and creatives

PREMIUM

In an effort to do their bit to help struggling artists during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mandela Bay Development Agency recently hosted a three-day virtual Kulture Kapital Youth Festival where artists gained exposure and much needed funds.



Following various reports of how artists were left to fend for themselves, with little to no government assistance, independent arts organisations and emerging artists together with the MBDA staged the virtual festival to bring hope to creatives during the pandemic...

