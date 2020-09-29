New group committed to supporting residents and fighting gender-based violence

Schauderville community stands together

The brutal murder of a young woman from Schauderville has seen the community come together and form Schauder/Korsten Kom Staan Saam, a community upliftment group to provide support to the victims of gender-based violence and their families as well as boost the morale in the grief-stricken community...

