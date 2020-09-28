Viral posts causing unnecessary panic, say police

Port Elizabeth police have cautioned the public to be wary when receiving and sending social media posts after two separate reports of alleged attempted abductions went viral.



In the first incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged for attempted abduction after it was alleged that he tried to snatch a child from a car at Mentor’s Plaza in Jeffreys Bay last Thursday...

