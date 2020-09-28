School food gardens, recycling clubs bring multiple benefits

Top award for Bay eco-warrior, mentor

PREMIUM

On a wing and a prayer and with just R300, a Nelson Mandela Bay eco-warrior set up a formidable foundation that has now, six years later, won a prestigious national award.



Siya Ntsumpa, 33, of Sherwood, who started the Giving Them Wings Foundation six years ago, said he felt honoured to receive the award...

