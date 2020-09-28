Bay housing head cleared to return to work after bail conditions relaxed, but Hawks fear probe could be compromised

Look who’s back — Mvuleni Mapu

Nelson Mandela Bay housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu has been given the nod to return to work from Monday, despite trepidation from the Hawks that his comeback could derail a sensitive R12.8m tender probe.



But Mapu does not just want his job back. ..

