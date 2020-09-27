Xenophobic rhetoric on social media sparks fears of attacks on foreigners in SA

Rising xenophobic rhetoric on social media is sparking fears of impending attacks on foreigners in the country.

After a flurry of tweets led to a protest outside the Nigerian embassy in Pretoria on Wednesday, cyber forensic investigators, human rights groups and foreign national associations are warning of growing dangers from the spread of xenophobic rhetoric on social media.

This week cyber researchers from the Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) claimed to have unmasked disgraced SANDF lance-corporal and former UN peacekeeper to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Sfiso Gwala as the person behind the anti-immigrant Twitter account, @uLerato_pillay.

The account has seen followers calling for foreigners to be attacked.

Gwala, who lives in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, is among 34 former SA soldiers, who were recalled from a UN peacekeeping operation in the DRC in 2015 and fired for absconding.

Gwala failed to respond to e-mails and cellphone messages.

When TimesLIVE did a Truecaller search on cellphone numbers listed for Gwala, one of the numbers was linked to the name Lerato Pillay.

A man answering that number said he bought the phone with the simcard in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.