Meeting on Monday to defuse conflict over jikeleza taxis

PREMIUM

As tensions between minibus taxi drivers and jikeleza drivers escalate, a meeting has been set up on Monday to try to defuse the situation.



Officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department met with Northern Areas taxi drivers on Wednesday morning following complaints that jikeleza taxis were infringing on the routes of minibus taxi drivers...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.