News

Keiskamma Art Project and GFI Art Gallery celebrate heritage of two different worlds

Exhibition explores contrast between rural and urban SA

PREMIUM
Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 24 September 2020

Celebrating the differences between rural and urban life in SA — each with its own charms, advantages and disadvantages — is the focus of the GFI Art Gallery and Keiskamma Art Project.

The virtual exhibition in honour of Heritage Day also explores the relationship between urban and rural life...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sprinkbokkie Shooter
Windy City Shooter

Most Read

X