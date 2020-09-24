Decision on renaming PE due in December after Covid-19 delay
While the Covid-19 pandemic may have delayed the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, the Eastern Cape Geographical Names committee hopes an announcement will be made in December.
The committee’s deputy chair, Zukile Jodwana, said the province had submitted its recommendations to the South African Geographical council in February, and while a decision had been expected by June, the pandemic had delayed the process...
