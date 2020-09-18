Limpopo advocate suspended for calling judge 'stupid'

A Limpopo advocate has been suspended from practising after calling a judge stupid.

The high court in Polokwane on Thursday ordered that Rembuluwani Gadabeni be suspended pending a disciplinary inquiry into his professional conduct.

“The respondent immediately surrenders and [must] hand over to the registrar of this honourable court his certificate of admission as an advocate of this honourable court,” the court order read.

Legal Practice Council (LPC) spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi said: “As you are aware, the said advocate called the judge stupid. Our Limpopo provincial office investigated the complaint and then applied for his suspension.”

The council condemned the incident in a statement issued after a Johannesburg attorney was caught on video swearing at a judge.