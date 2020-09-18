JA Floral manageress charged with crimen injuria
A manageress at JA Floral Distributors has appeared in court on a charge of crimen injuria after claims that she accused four employees of leaving menstrual blood in the toilet and forced them to pull down their panties.
Natasha Da Mata-Correia, 30, has since been fired from the popular family-run store...
