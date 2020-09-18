'It’s been long': how life is slowly easing back to 'normal' in Zimbabwe

Life in Zimbabwe is gradually reverting to how it was pre-lockdown, as the economy opens up.

Statistics indicate there have been a total of 7,598 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 5,823 recoveries and 224 deaths in the country - with an average of 24 new cases per day.

The big cities of Harare and Bulawayo have the highest number of infections. But for the first time in six months, people are becoming visible in the CBDs as late as 8pm, others as early as 5am.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that businesses could open between 6.30am and 6.30pm - providing for a 12-hour business day, up from seven and a half hours (9am-4.30pm) previously.

“It’s been long. I was already missing the atmosphere,” said S’thembile Ncube, a regular patron at a pub and grill in Bulawayo, sipping on a cocktail.

Like many, she went from work at 5pm to relax with friends for an hour or two. Their new normal features temperature checks and sanitisers on entering the pub and grill.