Covid-19 deaths at 15,772 in SA, experts issue warning as virus 'serious' again in Europe

While infections have declined in SA after months of lockdown and the country prepares to embrace level 1 of the restrictions, cases in Europe have been rising again rapidly.

World Health Organisation (WHO) European director Dr Hans Kluge warned at a press briefing on Thursday that Europe was facing a “very serious” situation, reported the Independent.

“We have a very serious situation unfolding before us. Weekly cases have now exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March,” he was quoted as saying.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 30 million on Thursday, according to a tally by Reuters which reported that the pandemic did not show signs of slowing down.

You can track the spread of the novel coronavirus across the globe on a map by Reuters.

TimesLIVE