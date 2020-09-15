Friends pay it forward to families in need

PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought consternation and grief, but also highlighted some good Samaritans who faced the storm while reaching out to those in need around them.



Among community outreach initiatives birthed amid the pandemic is Khanya-Nkwenkwezi (https://www.facebook.com/Khanya-Nkwenkwezi-113260077168236), which was pioneered by eight friends from Nelson Mandela Bay who identified disadvantaged homes in townships for food donations and taught them how to produce their own...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.