Lungisa to petition high court to extend bail pending appeal bid

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa will not be handing himself over to start his prison stint as his legal teams will file appeal papers with the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.



Lungisa said on Monday his team would also petition the high court in Makhanda to extend his bail as he awaits the outcome of the Constitutional Court application...

