Lungisa to petition high court to extend bail pending appeal bid
ANC councillor Andile Lungisa will not be handing himself over to start his prison stint as his legal teams will file appeal papers with the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.
Lungisa said on Monday his team would also petition the high court in Makhanda to extend his bail as he awaits the outcome of the Constitutional Court application...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.