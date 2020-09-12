Legacy of Steve Biko celebrated in intimate ceremony

The 43rd anniversary of the death of Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko was commemorated in King William's Town on Saturday morning.

Among those in attendance were his wife, Ntsiki, his son Nkosinathi, who is the also the executive trustee of the Steve Biko Foundation, executive mayor Xola Pakati and the head of department at sports recreation, arts and culture, Sibongile Mafu.

According to the Steve Biko Foundation, the intimate gathering at Biko’s grave was the only live ceremony to mark the struggle stalwart’s death, as Covid-19 regulations had limited the access to gatherings. Biko’s life and ideologies were remembered and celebrated.