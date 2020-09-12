Having lost the battle on the home front with Cricket South Africa (CSA)‚ the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in what can only be seen as a desperate attempt to get the local cricket body into line.

In the four-page letter‚ the embattled Olympic body that’s been beset by its own leadership squabbles‚ said they’re not muscling in on a government intervention ticket‚ but said they need to assist CSA in their current administrative issues.

“We are quite prepared to meet with you and discuss this issue with you and to give you the assurance that the Sascoc intervention is a bona fide attempt to assist one of its members who clearly and desperately needs such assistance‚” the letter said.

“There are also reports that the Sascoc intervention is nothing other than government interference‚ and that Sascoc somehow “fronts” for the government of the Republic of South Africa. Such allegations are entirely baseless‚ misconceived‚ and mischievous. It is also insulting to Sascoc.

“At no stage does or did Sascoc act under the direction or control of the Minister of Sport in the country‚ or the Government of the Republic of South Africa. Sascoc is prepared to offer experts in the field of governance and administration to assist in that regard. Sascoc cannot stand idly by to see Cricket South Africa having tumbled from the standings both internationally and domestically.”