Three new GBV bills to 'restore' women's confidence in SA justice: what you need to know

Criminal and related matters amendment bill

This bill, among others, tightens the granting of bail to perpetrators of GBV and femicide, and expands the offences for which minimum sentences must be imposed.

Under the new bill, Ramaphosa said a prosecutor must place their reasons on record for not opposing bail in GBV cases. He said unless a person accused of GBV can provide exceptional circumstances why they should be released on bail, the court must order their detention until the criminal proceedings are concluded.

“People are angry that many perpetrators of such serious crimes are exploiting legal loopholes to avoid imprisonment, and are frustrated that sentencing is often not proportionate to the crimes. The amendments impose new obligations on law enforcement officials and our courts,” said Ramaphosa.

“When deciding on a bail application, the courts are compelled to take several considerations into account. They include pretrial reports on the desirability of releasing an accused on bail, threats of violence made against a survivor, and the view of the survivor regarding his or her safety.

“When it comes to parole, a complainant or relative of a deceased victim must be able to make representation to the parole board.”