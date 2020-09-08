Cricket South Africa (CSA) has moved to clarify comments published in the media attributed to acting CEO Kugandrie Govender that said the organisation allegedly planned to only hire black consultants in an attempt to speed up the pace of transformation.

After a meeting with the department of sports last week‚ Govender reportedly said in an interview that CSA intended to take this direction to address transformation.

The decision had a mixed reception‚ with some rejecting it while others in SA's divided society welcomed it warmly.

The Institute for Race Relations (IRR) and AfriForum reacted with threats of legal action but that may become unnecessary after CSA clarified its position on its transformation policies.

Here is a full response from CSA:

“CSA has noted with much sadness‚ the recent media reports about the organisation’s position on transformation and with specific reference to the use of consultants and particularly white consultants.

“While we respect the opinions currently doing rounds in the public domain and including some media reports that continue to give coverage to this issue‚ we want to confirm that CSA has not taken and will not take a decision to work exclusively with black consultants. These stories are factually incorrect‚” CSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Transformation has always been one of the five pillars on which Cricket South Africa (CSA) is built.