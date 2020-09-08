No load-shedding until 4pm, back to stage 1 for evening: Eskom
Electricity utility Eskom says it has returned some generation units to the grid, resulting in a suspension of enforced power cuts during most of Tuesday's work hours.
“As some units have returned since last night, there will be no load-shedding between 8am-4pm,” said Eskom.
“However, please note that load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 4pm-10pm tonight.
“Eskom will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation.”
Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.