Eastern Cape mother tongue exam choice now a reality
The Eastern Cape matric class of 2020 will make history on September 14 when they answer their matric preparation exams in any language of their choice.
To date, matrics have only been able to answer exam questions in English and Afrikaans. Now multilingual exams will ensure that pupils receive question papers in their home languages as well as English and Afrikaans and can choose which language to use...
