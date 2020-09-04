News

Supa Mario locked and loaded for pandemic entertainment

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 04 September 2020

“Every day at 7.30, like 7de Laan, we are going to be there.”

Like clockwork each night, Uitenhage-raised Mario Campbell has his myriad social media followers in stitches with his quirky take on life’s experiences...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Bosasa hampers, flowers sent to minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA, says ...
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...

Most Read

X