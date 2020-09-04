Gerrie Nel to investigate alleged assault for stealing matches

“Bulldog” prosecutor Gerrie Nel will represent a Port Elizabeth woman who claims she was tied up with rope and assaulted by two male supermarket owners after they accused her of stealing a box of matches.



The former state advocate, who now leads AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, said Odette Kotze’s case had proven to be “one of the most preposterous examples of police ineptness and malfeasance” he had encountered of late...

