Nomvula Mokonyane trends for not knowing who paid for her 40th birthday party
Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane's “no recollection” of who footed the bill for her 40th birthday party, which was allegedly paid for by Bosasa, has been the talk of social media.
Mokonyane appeared at the Zondo commission on Thursday.
In July, Mokonyane disputed that any of her birthday celebrations were held at the Victorian Guest House in Krugersdorp, but after testimony from witnesses, she was called back to explain the contradictions in her statement.
The owner of the guest house, Frederick Hendrick Coetzee, on August 25 told the inquiry that Bosasa paid R41,000 for Mokonyane's birthday party.
When asked about how she forgot that her 40th birthday celebration had been held there, Mokonyane said the party took place more than a decade ago and that she “forgot”. Mokonyane said she did not know who had paid for the party, which she initially thought was a private family dinner.
“I can't attest how it ended up being a party because there was a plan to celebrate by going out to dinner, with a few people joining us for dinner and then we'd be coming back home,” said Mokonyane.
Mokonyane said that at the party she thanked everyone who had organised and made the party, including people from the township.
Under questioning by advocate Viwe Notshe, Mokonyane maintained that she and her late husband Serge had not organised it. However, in her affidavit in response to Coetzee, Mokonyane assumed that her husband had paid for the party.
Mokonyane also didn't recall seeing former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi at the party.
“I mean he is white, I would have seen him. He would have been outstanding in the crowd,” said Mokonyane.
Agrizzi told the commission last year that the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson had ordered that Mokonyane's birthday party be organised and be paid for by the controversial company.
On social media, many weighed in on Mokonyane's back-pedalling.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
As far as I am aware, lying under oath is a serious criminal offense, moreover in a Court of Law. Am I perhaps misinformed? pic.twitter.com/YVz8lxIvch— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 3, 2020
Nomvula Mokonyane says it was a 'dinner' not a 'party' that she attended. That pretty much sums up everything there is to say about the ANC. It's a dinner, not a party.— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) September 3, 2020
Mokonyane has a big birthday party function & doesn’t bother to ask who paid for it? How would she send a thank-you note? 🤷♂️👀 https://t.co/dXtOYMEztR— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) September 3, 2020
Mokonyane can't remember seeing a elderly balding fat white guy at a party with 186 black guests ...Undecided if she needs to see an optometrists or hypnotists ..— Garth (@white_proudly) September 3, 2020
Nomvula Mokonyane says that after she read in the media that she had her 40th birthday party at a guest house then only did she remember the party. Before that she had no recollection. How do these people lie with a straight face like this.— Goolam (@goolammv) September 3, 2020
Bathong is the anyone who can organize surprise party for me. I promise to remember it 5 to 10 years from https://t.co/E6Hh9sizBC the way me unlike Nomvula Mokonyane i will want to meet and know you. I don't care if you spend 8k or 80k.— William Kgasi (@WilliamKgasi1) September 3, 2020
Agrizzi : Bosasa paid for Mokonyane's security at her house.— #NotYetUhuru #AlutaContinua 2019. Victory. (@mpha_kane) September 3, 2020
Mokonyane : I don't know who paid for our security, I assumed was Govt.
Agrizzi : Bosasa paid for Mokonyane's Party.
Mokonyane : It was a surprise party, I thanked everyone. I don't know who paid for it.
WTF pic.twitter.com/QzpCObqA2L
If anyone throws a party for me, I will want to know who organized it. Especially if you are a person who holds a position of power. Mokonyane seems to play mind games here.— Stanley Dikgetsi (@sdikgetsi) September 3, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.