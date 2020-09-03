Health boss resigned while under investigation
Outgoing Eastern Cape health administration boss Dr Thobile Mbengashe resigned under a cloud as the legality of his R1.9m annual contract extension is the subject of an investigation.
Officially, Mbengashe resigned to take up a position as premier Oscar Mabuyane’s adviser, but the Dispatch can reveal that he quit while the public service commission (PSC) was investigating his alleged illegal contract extension in 2018 by then premier Phumulo Masualle...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.