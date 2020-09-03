Health boss resigned while under investigation

Outgoing Eastern Cape health administration boss Dr Thobile Mbengashe resigned under a cloud as the legality of his R1.9m annual contract extension is the subject of an investigation.



Officially, Mbengashe resigned to take up a position as premier Oscar Mabuyane’s adviser, but the Dispatch can reveal that he quit while the public service commission (PSC) was investigating his alleged illegal contract extension in 2018 by then premier Phumulo Masualle...

