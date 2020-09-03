Haylett-Petty back to settle Rebels for must-win game

Fullback Dane Haylett-Petty's return from injury has provided a timely boost for the Rebels as they seek to win their final match of Super Rugby AU against the Force on Saturday and qualify for a post-season for the first time.

The Rebels need to beat the winless Force by at least four points on Saturday in Newcastle to ensure they finish third in the domestic competition.

The Brumbies, who have already locked up top spot and guaranteed a place in the final on Sept. 19, face the second-placed Reds in Brisbane in the last game of the regular season later on Saturday.

The Reds play the third-placed team next weekend, with the Waratahs currently occupying that position but need the Force to provide a massive upset to retain it, for a spot in the final.

"It's really nice to have Dane's experience back in the team," Rebels coach Dave Wessels told reporters on Thursday of being able to name the first-choice Wallabies fullback for the must-win game.

"He adds a calming voice to the team and we've missed him."

Haylett-Petty's experience will be needed if the Rebels, who have been based in New South Wales for the last two months after a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Victoria, are able to forget their experiences of the last two years.

Having struggled since they joined Super Rugby in 2011, they had their best chances to make the playoffs in 2018 and again last year, only to lose their final regular season games and have other sides sneak past them into the quarter-finals.

Wessels said a lack of consistency had concerned him this season but he felt confident they would come right on Saturday.

"I don't want to sound arrogant but we feel that we can beat every team in this competition," Wessels said.

"We feel like if we can put the performance on, and everyone is desperate to do that ... we can win the comp."

Meanwhile, Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger has not been offered a new contract by the team and ended his tenure after three years in charge, the Super Rugby side said on Thursday.

Former All Blacks midfielder Mauger was appointed to the role ahead of the 2018 season, taking over from Highlanders stalwart Tony Brown who had moved to Japan to assist Jamie Joseph.

The Highlanders made the Super Rugby quarter-finals in his first two years but finished fourth in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa that ended last month after the broader competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"I've worked with some top-quality people who are outstanding at what they do and I wish them all the best going forward," Mauger, who played 45 tests for the All Blacks, said in a statement on Thursday.

"As our on-field results during my tenure haven't been at the level we've all aspired to, its the head coach who must take responsibility for that."

Highlanders Chief Executive Roger Clark said they would take their time looking for Mauger's replacement.

Brown, however, moved back to Dunedin as an assistant to Mauger earlier this year and is likely a strong contender to step back into the head coaching role.

- Reuters