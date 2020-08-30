News

WATCH | Snow didn't get the memo about spring starting on Tuesday

By TimesLIVE - 30 August 2020
A wintry message writ large in the Northern Cape on August 29 2020.
Image: Twitter/Reze du Plessis

Three days before September 1, often seen as the first day of spring, parts of SA resembled a winter wonderland on Saturday.

Snow fell on Table Mountain, as well as in high-lying towns such as Sutherland, in the Northern Cape, and Ceres, in the Western Cape.

“It’s official! It’s snowing on Table Mountain! Our team shot this video of the frosty winterland on top of our African Wonder this morning. Stay warm everyone!” said a post on the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Twitter account.

After a chilly Sunday and a wet and cold Monday, temperatures are expected to start rising from Tuesday.

