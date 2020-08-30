Businessman to appear in court over 'stolen' frozen chicken
A businessman will appear in the Botshabelo Magistrates Court on Monday after being found with frozen chicken worth more than R200 000.
Spokesperson for the Hawks in the Free State Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said a 32-year-old Botshabelo businessman was arrested on Friday after he was found with suspected stolen goods which were robbed from a hijacked truck on Tuesday around Bloemfontein.
Steyn said Hawks received information on Thursday of suspected stolen goods that were being concealed in a well known butchery. The goods were robbed from a hijacked Lesotho truck which was transporting frozen chicken with an estimated value of R270 000.
She said a joint operation made of various police units went to the butchery in Botshabelo where they discovered various types of frozen chicken boxes and other stolen items.
“The team proceeded to the N8 alongside Verkeerdevlei Road where the hijacked truck was recovered. No injuries were reported to the driver during the time of the offence,” Steyn said.
All recovered items were handed more than to the lawful owners who travelling from Lesotho.
Investigations are still continuing.
