Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The data showed steady global growth as the disease's epicentre shifts again, with India taking centre stage from the US and Latin America.

India's single-day tally of 78,761 new coronavirus infections on Sunday exceeded the one-day increase of 77,299 reported by the US in mid-July. The south Asian country's surge took the global caseload to 25,074,751.

The official number of global coronavirus cases is now at least five times the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organisation data.