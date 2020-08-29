Kuyga man arrested for illegal possession of firearms

In an effort to clamp down on the serious and violent crimes committed with illegal firearms, Kabega Park police member's and the Anti Gang Unit arrested a 24-year-old suspect in Kuyga who was found in possession of several firearms.

Kabega Park crime prevention unit obtained a search warrant for a house in Wentzel Street, Kuyga, which was executed on Friday at about 10pm, with the assistance of the Anti Gang unit.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police found and confiscated two bullet proof vests, three rifles, two 9mm pistol, ammunition and holsters.

The suspect was arrested on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and for possession of suspected stolen property.

The firearms will be sent to ballistics for further analysis, Janse van Rensburg said.

The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate Court on Monday.

