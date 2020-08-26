Poor households hit hard by a worrying rise in basic food prices

The cost of the average household food basket in SA increased by nearly R60 in August.

This is according to the latest household food index report by the civil group Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD).

The household food index surveys women from low-income households to provide a sense of what their food baskets cost. Though based in Pietermaritzburg, the household food index may provide a picture into food price inflation experienced by households living on low incomes across SA.

According to the report, between July and August food prices increased by R57.85, with the total cost of a food basket sitting at R3,470.

“The upward trend in August suggests prices are again on the rise. This is very worrying as increases are happening off a high base. We had not expected an upward movement so soon, nor had we expected the increase to be as sharp as it is.

“We do not know why prices have increased in August. Many of the disruptions that caused food prices to spike from March are no longer at play and SA agricultural output is strong,” said Mervyn Abrahams, the group's programme co-ordinator.