Eastern Cape school storeroom 'like a slaughterhouse' after mystery beating

Distraught family members of a man found dead on a Libode school premises are demanding justice.

Bronze Nocuze, a warrant officer in the Mthatha police, said the body of his nephew, Bulelani Nocuze, 29, was found in a pool of blood in the storeroom at Smuts Ndamase High School in Nkanga-Mbhobheleni village on Monday morning.

“This was a gruesome discovery. The school's administration block was turned into a slaughterhouse, with the walls and floor full of blood splatters. There was a pile of broken sticks,” he said.

“Bulelani's arms were tied behind his back as he lay face down among containers of chemicals. There is a trail of blood that leads from the main gate to the administration block. This is bad, this is inhumane. Why did they not call the police and an ambulance unless they wanted to kill him?”

He said cold water had been poured over his nephew, who was then locked in the storeroom and left to die.