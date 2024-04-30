Kariega rugby player ‘helped himself to booze’ before allegedly stabbing customer in bottle store
A 24-year-old Kariega rugby player allegedly helped himself to alcohol off the racks in a liquor store and drank it in plain sight on Monday afternoon before stabbing another customer.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the incident happened at a bottle store in Gavin Drive at about 4.30pm...
