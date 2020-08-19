News

Outrage over fatal stabbing of Wits student in the Eastern Cape

By Mfundo Piliso - 19 August 2020
Wits University student Asithandile "Kwasa" Zozo was murdered in Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape, on Monday.
An Eastern Cape man tried to take his own life after allegedly stabbing Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo in Dutywa on Monday.

The death of Zozo has sparked outrage on social media, with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi expressing her grief on Twitter.

The suspect is under police guard at Butterworth Hospital after being admitted on Monday — hours after allegedly stabbing Zozo, who was doing her first year of biological studies at Wits.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said: “It is alleged that the suspect was seen chasing [the victim] at the flat [in Butterworth] where she was residing.”

“It's also alleged the suspect stabbed her and she died at the scene on Monday.”

“The suspect was admitted to Butterworth Hospital after he overdosed on tablets. He is under police guard and once he is discharged, he will be charged for murder.”

Zozo was believed to have been 20 years old.

Her uncle Simo Lugalo called on law enforcement agencies to put her killer behind bars for a long time.

“ We really didn't expect her to leave us like this — not this way,” he told DispatchLIVE.

“Her wounds were too deep and the doctors couldn't help her because she suffered a fatal blow which destroyed some of her arteries.

“We are just calling for the authorities to give us justice by making sure that when he wakes up he is sent to jail. He took someone special from our family and Asithandile's mother is in a bad state now, but we are just supporting her with everything that we can.”

The hashtag #JusticeForKwasa has started trending on social media.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Tunzi wrote: “My little sister's friend, a beautiful joy to me and my family. She was stabbed to death by a boy because she didn't want him. I don't even know what to say. Ngxesi Malebomvu ntombi encinci. Uphumle ngoxolo.” 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga condemned violence against  women.

“Our sisters, mothers, aunts are dying unnecessary deaths ... We call on all social partners to create awareness, educate and help the police to fight the scourge of violence, attacks and murders of our women and children,” said Ntshinga.

DispatchLIVE

