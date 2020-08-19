Outrage over fatal stabbing of Wits student in the Eastern Cape

An Eastern Cape man tried to take his own life after allegedly stabbing Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo in Dutywa on Monday.

The death of Zozo has sparked outrage on social media, with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi expressing her grief on Twitter.

The suspect is under police guard at Butterworth Hospital after being admitted on Monday — hours after allegedly stabbing Zozo, who was doing her first year of biological studies at Wits.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said: “It is alleged that the suspect was seen chasing [the victim] at the flat [in Butterworth] where she was residing.”

“It's also alleged the suspect stabbed her and she died at the scene on Monday.”